WINDER - Merita Rowden Skinner, 88, Winder, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Mrs. Skinner was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church of Statham.
Mrs. Skinner is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Nelson Skinner; parents, Talmadge and Mertice Rowden; sons, Robby and Danny Skinner; and siblings, Joyce Cash, Eudene Perkins, Matha Hayes, and Bud Rowden.
Mrs. Skinner is survived by her children, Jackie Wall, Sparta, Phil (Debbie) Skinner, Winder, Barry Skinner, Carnesville, and Deeann Finch, Winder; along with nine grandchildren; and a host of extended friends and family also survives.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
