JEFFERSON - Merle Edins Williamson, 89, Jefferson and the Arcade Community, entered into rest Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Mrs. Williamson was born in Bethlehem, Barrow County, the daughter of the late Charlie Edins and the late Alice Ray Edins. Merle was the devoted wife and business partner to her late husband, Bradley “Slim” Williamson.
From radio in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee to family run music companies in Nashville, they worked diligently together to turn dreams to reality. She once said, “we are living a dream”. For her that dream began at the age of 17 when she met and married Slim and continued with the births of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The music they broadcast, produced, marketed and promoted was the soundtrack to their lives built on the foundation of God’s blessing.
Merle’s life was abundant with love, family and friendships. From traveling and social gatherings to cooking in the kitchen and playing cards, she truly lived to the fullest. Though her most important and cherished role was always that of a highly devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Merle is preceded in death by her daughter Brenda Williamson Rice.
Survivors include two sons, Cliff Williamson and his wife Cindy, Nashville, Tennessee, and Marty Williamson and his wife Cathie, Athens; son-in-law, Bob Rice, Madison; grandchildren, Jennifer Randolph, Cortney Tidwell, Steven (Shannon) Sanders, Samantha (Chip) Aaron, Velvet (Lance ) Gregory and Amber (Sean) Galunas; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Williamson Family Cemetery, Highway 82 South, Jefferson, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 12-4 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to maintain safe social distancing and to please wear a protective mask due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In