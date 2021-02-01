With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Merle L. Myers, 92, who passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Oaks at Braselton, a caring senior community.
She was born in Schenectady, N.Y. to Earl and Melva Becker. She celebrated 69 years of marriage with her husband Roy who has been laid to rest.
After attending Schenectady High School she graduated from Edgewood Park College. She enjoyed working at General Electric in the Treasury Department and eventually moved to North Syracuse, N.Y. to raise a family. She was an active member of Andrew Memorial Methodist Church. Her greatest memories were made with her family during summer vacations in the Adirondack Mountains. She was an avid gardener and loved poetry and her pets. After many years in New York, they decided to move to Georgia to join their daughter, Holly.
She is survived by her three children, Mark (Mary Katherine), Bedford, Ind., Dean (Debbie), West Monroe, N.Y., and Holly (Steve), Hoschton; grandchildren, Whitney Hall and Lorraine Grisham; and two great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Lila Grisham.
"Because I could not stop Death
He kindly stopped for me;
The carnage held but just Ourselves & Immortality."
- Emily Dickinson
There will be no services at this time.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Merle at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In