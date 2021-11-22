thompson

JEFFERSON - Merle Satterfield Thompson, 86, Jefferson, entered into rest Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Mrs. Thompson was born in Hoschton, a daughter of the late Henry and Toma Stepp Satterfield, was a retired secretary and a member of Galilee Christian Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson is preceded by a son, Lee Thompson; six sisters, Lucille Arnold, Myrtice Shropshire, Judy Perkins, Anne Evans, Allene Wilkinson and Bert Carrol; and three brothers, Lee, Royce and Bryce Satterfield.

Survivors include two daughters, Ginger Weldon (Ronnie), Jefferson, and Edie Thompson Archer, Jefferson; one son, Bill Thompson (Sandy), Jefferson; one sister, Pat Johnson (Gus), Jefferson; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral service: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Jordan Weldon officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Bristol Archer, Jody Johnson, Joseph Laird, Bruce Quiggle, Tim Satterfield, Jacob Sims, John Wilkinson and Mark Wilkinson.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Merle Satterfield Thompson to the Humane Society of Jackson County, P.O. Box 567, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

