BRASELTON - Michael Aaron Hinson, 59, Braselton, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022.
Mike was a loving father. He had a love for God, his family, friends and country. He was a hard worker and enjoyed his job.
He was preceded in death of his wife, Tammey Hinson; and mother, Annette Hamilton.
Survivors include his father Robert Hinson; daughters, Lucy Etheridge and husband Jesse, Winder, and Jade Church, Flowery Branch; brother, Donald Hinson and wife Lori, Albany; grandchildren, Hayden, Thane, Stone and Rylin; his dogs Little Girl and Barky; and a host of other relatives.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Calvin Gooch will be officiating. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
