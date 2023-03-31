WINDER - Michael Bryant Mooney, 48, Winder, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, after a long period of health issues. Michael is now finally free and at peace.
Michael worked for Athens BMW for 14 years and Nalley BMW for three years as a service advisor. He loved model cars and was an avid University of Georgia sports fan… Go Dawgs. Michael will be dearly remembered by his family as a loving son, brother and uncle.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Michael “Roho” Mooney.
Michael is survived by his devoted mother, Judy Brown Mooney, Winder; siblings, Michelle (Charles) Cline, Bogart, Kimberly Canup, Winder, and Matthew Mooney, Winder; nieces, Lyndsey Whiddon, Paige Stowe, Kelsey Stowe, Courtney Canup and Makayla Mooney; nephew, Noah Canup; great-nieces, Arianna Smith and Kylee Wilson; and great-nephews, Jase Stowe, Jaxton Wilson and Fallon Crenshaw.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home, Winder. No formal services are planned.
The family of Mr. Mooney welcomes flowers or donations may be made in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
