JEFFERSON - Michael Chantz Sturdivant, 27, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Mr. Sturdivant was born in Gainesville, a son of Michael Eugene Sturdivant and Heather Nicole Beatty Thomas. Mr. Sturdivant was an electrician with ADT Solar.
Survivors include his mother and step father, Nickie and Ken Thomas, Jefferson; father, Michael Sturdivant, Stephens; two daughters, Elora Sturdivant, Lawrenceville, and Shilah Sturdivant, Winder; brother, Alexander Stinchcomb, Florida; five sisters, Mykayla Moore, Winder, Savannah Moore, Arnoldsville, Ashley English, Loganville, Farrah Evans and Harley Evans, Jefferson; and grandparents, Melissa Byess, Sautee, and Roddy and Geneva Sturdivant, Stephens.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for the benefit of Mr. Sturdivant’s children to Nickie Thomas, 2027 Brockton Loop, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
