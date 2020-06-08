HOSCHTON - Michael Charles Landin, 77, Hoschton passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Born on January 12, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of the late Everett and Hazel B. Landin. Mr. Landin was owner and operator of Harry’s Big and Tall. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Landin is preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley and John.
Mr. Landin is survived by his wife, Christine M. Landin, Hoschton; daughter, Sabrina Webster (Nate), Nicholson; son, Michael S. Landin, Buford; grandchildren, Lauren Roach (Kyle), Tennessee, Jacob Bogue, Atlanta, and Savannah Bogue, Atlanta; two great-granddaughters; sisters, Janet Landin, Toledo, Ohio, and Beth Kenney, Ann Arbor, Mich.; brother, Tom (Carol) Landin, Toledo, Ohio; and a number of other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch, Ga. 30542.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
