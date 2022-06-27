DANIELSVILLE - Michael Conley McDaris, 63, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. McDaris was born on April 25, 1959 in Athens, son of Mrs. Bobbie Jean Ridgway McDaris of Hartwell, and the late Charles Conley McDaris. He was an industrial painter, having worked with BCI, and was a member of David’s Home Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Conley Michael McDaris.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Theresa Dove McDaris; sons, Ryan Thomas McDaris (Reba), Atlanta, and Dustin Storm McDaris; daughters, Trista Blankenship (Paul), Clarkesville, and Brooke Patterson, Comer; brother, Chuck McDaris (Kathy), Homer, GA; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, June 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at David’s Home Church with the Rev. Doug Conwell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 27, 2022 from 12;30 to 2 p.m. at David’s Home Church. All other times, the family will be at the home.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the David’s Home Church building fund or the church.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In