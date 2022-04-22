BRASELTON - Michael D. Chatham, 64, Braselton, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Emory University Hospital following a long illness.
Mike was born August 20, 1957 in Eden, North Carolina to Hugh Chatham and the late Dolores Jones Chatham. He retired from Humana in 2017 and became an independent agent.
Mike was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Braves, Falcons, Hawks and Alabama Crimson Tide, “Roll Tide”, along with coaching his sons' baseball teams and watching his daughters' competitive cheer teams. Mike was a happy, loving and caring individual with a smile that was infectious whenever you were around him. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. He loved to laugh and have a good time no matter where he was or who he was with. He enjoyed the beach, 70’s music and anything outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Butler Chatham, Braselton; sons and daughter-in-law, Joshua Chatham (Mandy), Fort Mill, S.C. and Logan Chatham, Braselton; daughters and son-in-law, Kristen Chatham (Doniel Conner), Greenville, S.C., and Ashlyn Chatham, Braselton; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, the late Lisa Wilson (Mike), Montgomery, Ala., Gina Horn (Steve), Montgomery, Ala., Pam Hughes, Prattville, Ala., and Kim Taunton, Montgomery, Ala.; father and mother-in-law, Edward and the late MaryAnn Albrecht, Gainesville; three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews whom he adored.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel. Interment will be at Memorial Park South Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
