Michael Deland Cox, 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
He was born September 10, 1949 in Osceola, Arkansas to L.T. Cox and Mildred Dees Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents; and younger brother, Alan Dale Cox.
He is survived by his daughters; sons-in-law; and grandchildren, Selina Jeannine and Zeb Gilbert, Charlotte and Zeb Jr., Shelby Dee and Charles Finch, Thomas and Lilliana, and Sarah Haven and Stevie Jackson, Avery and Isaiah. He is also survived by the mother of his daughters, Jean P. Cox; his nieces, and other family in Arkansas and Georgia.
Michael loved his lord and savior Jesus Christ and wanted everyone to be a part of God’s kingdom. He proudly served as a medical corpsman with the U.S. Navy and in the Merchant Marines. He cherished his roots in Arkansas and his children in Georgia. He never met a stranger and would always welcome anyone with a smile. A smile that will be missed by many.
The family would like to thank Brookside Assisted Living, Commerce, and Northeast Georgia Medical Center for their care and compassion.
Private family memorial will be held in Georgia and Arkansas at later dates.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to your local VA or church in his honor.
