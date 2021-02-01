COMMERCE - Michael Dwayne Poole, 59, Commerce, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Poole was born in Commerce to Sybil Ingram Haigler (Stan) of Commerce and the late Marvin Dwayne Poole. Mr. Poole was a tool maker and a member of Maysville Baptist Church. In addition to his father, Mr. Poole was also preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Poole.
In addition to his mother and step-father, Mr. Poole is survived by his wife, Deborah Pritchett Poole, Commerce; daughters, Kelsey Poole (Kristen), Maysville, and Casey Evans (Greg), Pendergrass; grandchildren, Ryder Braxton Poole, Lillie, Gage and Austin; step-children, Jason Kingsland, Commerce, and Tiffeny Wilhite, Braselton; four step-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Sparks, Commerce, and Deborah Owensby, Colbert; mother-in-law, Jimmie Sanders, Commerce; and sister-in-law, Gwen Sanders, Commerce.
Memorial service: Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 4 p.m. from Maysville Baptist Church with the Rev. David Sharpton and Dr. Shane Roberson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 3-4 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
