DANIELSVILLE - Michael E. Beasley, 67, Danielsville, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Born in Elberton to Margaret and Joe Cohen Beasley, he was a 1972 graduate of Elbert County High School and a 1976 graduate of The University of Georgia. Michael was a Certified Public Accountant working as the finance director for the Banks County School System and a tax preparer for many in the Madison County community.

He was a devoted father to his sons, Chance and Jake Beasley, and a lifelong friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Beasley; niece, Shayna Morris; and his loyal dog, Ozzie.

Michael is survived by his sons; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Jane Beasley and Wayne and Carrol Beasley; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and James Morris; several nieces and nephews; a host of good friends; and wonderful co-workers.

Funeral service: Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Family to receive friend: Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 27-March 5

