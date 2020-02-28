AUBURN - Michael E. Taylor, 58, Auburn, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Born in Washington State, he was the son of the late Marvin D. and Patricia Ann Tudor Taylor. A member of First Baptist of Carl, Michael was ranked 19th nationally and 3rd in the state of Georgia K1 Racing. He was a big Florida Gators fan and was employed at ZF Industries in Gainesville.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Theresa Taylor, Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Nicole Taylor, Braselton; son and fiancée, Aaron Taylor and Stephanie Flores, Gainesville; sister and brother-in-law, Cathi and Phillip Buckley, Highland Ranch, Colorado; and one grandson, Deacon Taylor.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Hamm officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In