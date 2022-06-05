COLBERT - Michael J. Thomas, 35, Colbert, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
He was preceded in death by a grandfather, William “Skeet” T. Henderson; and a grandmother, Annette Thomas. Michael was a member of the Vineyards Creek Baptist Church, he loved his family, friends, his job and he loved life. He was employed by the University of Georgia in the plumbing shop.
Survivors include his mother, Terri (Greg) Wilkes; brother, Taylor Wilkes; father, Phil Thomas; grandparents, Hazel Henderson and Aubrey Thomas; an uncle, William “Trey” Henderson; and several cousins.
Graveside service: Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tracey Deavers officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 3 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville chapel.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
