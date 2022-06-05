thomas

COLBERT - Michael J. Thomas, 35, Colbert, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

He was preceded in death by a grandfather, William “Skeet” T. Henderson; and a grandmother, Annette Thomas. Michael was a member of the Vineyards Creek Baptist Church, he loved his family, friends, his job and he loved life. He was employed by the University of Georgia in the plumbing shop.

Survivors include his mother, Terri (Greg) Wilkes; brother, Taylor Wilkes; father, Phil Thomas; grandparents, Hazel Henderson and Aubrey Thomas; an uncle, William “Trey” Henderson; and several cousins.

Graveside service: Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tracey Deavers officiating.

Family to receive friends: Friday, June 3 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville chapel.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 5-11

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.