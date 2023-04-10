Michael James McGee, 41, beloved son of Jim and Marianne McGee, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Born January 17, 1982 in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Michael was forever a child in spirit. His engaging personality, generosity and quick wit left a lasting impression on all who knew him.
After high school in N.J., Michael served in the US Coast Guard in Wilmington, North Carolina, and later settled in the Atlanta-area. His friends and family benefited from his many talents developed through some of his favorite jobs. He was an exceptional chef and an expert cheesemonger. His most recent and longest commitment was in fulfillment services at ReaderLink in Winder.
Michael, who played goalie on a soccer travel team in N.J., totally embraced Atlanta United from their first year on. As with everything he was interested in, he immersed himself in learning all he could about MLS soccer.
Michael leaves behind his mother and father, Marianne and Jim McGee, Sandy Springs; his sister, Robin McGee, brother-in-law, Jonathan Zurick, his nieces, Maya and Josephine, and his nephew, Jonathan, Atlanta; aunts, uncle and cousins and many dear friends.
A celebration of life will be announced as soon as plans can be arranged.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation or to any animal rescue shelter.
Rest in peace, our dear Michael. You will be forever missed by those who love you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In