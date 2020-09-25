copeland

BETHLEHEM - Michael Kim Copeland, 43, Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.

A native of Decatur, Mr. Copeland was a self-employed gutter technician.

Surviving are mother and step-father, Kathy and Henry Ames, Greensboro; father and step-mother, Kim and Sandy Copeland, Loganville; girlfriend, Kelsey Blanchard, Bethlehem; sons, Kaden Copeland, Bethlehem, Dylan Copeland, Loganville, and Christian Copeland, Loganville; daughter, Kaylee Copeland, Loganville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Traci and Brandon Pruitt, Winder, Carrie and Bill Range, Atlanta, and Amanda Gettler, Loganville; and brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Shonda Copeland, Loganville.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 27-October 3

