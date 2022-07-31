Michael Lee Norman, 53, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Born in Athens, he was a son of the late David Hugh Norman Jr. and Peggy Jean Marrett Norman. Michael enjoyed fishing and was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. Most importantly, he thrived on time spent with his wife, daughters and grandchildren, whom he adored.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Norman; daughters, Haley Magee and Brittney Norman; brother, Chris Norman; and three grandchildren, Laneleigh Phillips, Lowen Phillips and Tegan Magee.
Funeral service: Friday, August 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 5, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In