DANIELSVILLE - Michael "Mike" W. Allgood, 65, Danielsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Fillmore Allgood; and his mother, Marjorie Webb Allgood.

Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jerrie; his children, Elaine Kruse (Mike), Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Jason Allgood, Danielsville; his granddaughters, Carson and Emily Kruse, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; his siblings, Rose West (Bill), Jonesboro,  Brenda Brown (Trent), Eatonton, and Bill Allgood (Becky), Crawford; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home at 963 Highway 98 East in Danielsville, Ga.

Family to receive friends: Friday, March 17, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of March 12-18

