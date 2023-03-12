DANIELSVILLE - Michael "Mike" W. Allgood, 65, Danielsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Fillmore Allgood; and his mother, Marjorie Webb Allgood.
Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jerrie; his children, Elaine Kruse (Mike), Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Jason Allgood, Danielsville; his granddaughters, Carson and Emily Kruse, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; his siblings, Rose West (Bill), Jonesboro, Brenda Brown (Trent), Eatonton, and Bill Allgood (Becky), Crawford; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home at 963 Highway 98 East in Danielsville, Ga.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 17, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In