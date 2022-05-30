DECATUR - Michael Neal O’Kelley, 58, Decatur, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Born on May 19, 1964 in Athens, he was the son of the late Ray Neal O’Kelley and Betty Barrett O’Kelley. He was later raised in Madison County, graduating from Madison County High School in 1982.
Michael was a kind, loving and loyal individual who was always open and accepting of others. He was very funny and quick witted. He loved his family, friends and his cat, Cassie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. H.G. O’Kelley and Mr. and Mrs. William Coile Barrett.
Survivors include his sister, Melodi (Eddie) Bennett; niece, Hannah Bennett; great-nieces and nephews, Madison Cape, Nathaniel Cape and Jackson Myung; and numerous cousins and friends who were dear to him.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Nikki Mathis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friend: Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is entrusted with arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
