COMMERCE - Michael Newton Buffington, 76, Commerce, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Mr. Buffington was born in Gainesville to the late William Newton and Jessie Dean Edwards Buffington. Mr. Buffington was retired from the Department of Corrections and the Georgia National Guard. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Commerce, U.S. Air Force veteran, a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Security Police Association, Air Commando Association, American Legion Post 56 and 93, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia Brotherhood, and LZ Friendly.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Buffington was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alysa Buffington.
Mr. Buffington is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Harmon Buffington, Commerce; daughter, Michele Wood (Anthony), Commerce; son, Sam Buffington, Commerce; and two granddaughters, Victoria Wood Rice (David) and Jessica Wood.
Funeral service: Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating. The interment will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. from the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 17, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Legion Post 93 Commerce, 80 Helene Way, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
