COVINGTON - Michael Scott Seagraves, 23, Covington, entered rest Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Mr. Seagraves was born in Athens, a son of the late Michael Aaron Seagraves and Jessica Felver Stacey of Covington. Mr. Seagraves was an electrician with Kemp Electric Company.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Wayne and Jessica Felver Stacey, Covington; brothers, Bryson Seagraves, Noland Stacey and Brody Seagraves; sisters, Britni Stacey and Camryn Seagraves; grandparents, Sallie and Joel Harper, Scott and Cathy Felver and Sonja Seagraves; aunts and uncles, Emily Meyer, Pamela Lovejoy, Bryan Schmidt, Keith Jenkins, Amanda Hart, Justin Hart and David Seagraves; along with numerous cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Doug Conwell officiating. In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Seagraves, his remains will be cremated following the service.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Michael Scott Seagraves to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.st.jude.org or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
