NICHOLSON - Michael Seabor Watkins, 65, Nicholson, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Born on January 4, 1957, he was the son of the late Seabor Watkins and Marbella Frost Watkins.

Mike was a member of Cornerstone Church, Athens, and loved hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed his career as a truck driver having traveled through all 50 states.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Saye Watkins; children, Rusty Watkins (Kim) and Misty Parks (Bryan); grandchildren, Peyton Watkins and Camryn Parks; sister, Karen Watkins; and niece and nephew, Brooks Crawford and Heather Lavender.

Funeral service: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord & Stephens East, Athens, with interment to follow at Gordons Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Monday, February 21, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 20-26

