NICHOLSON - Michael Travis Palmer, 49, Nicholson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Palmer was born in Athens to Helen Baker Palmer of Nicholson and the late Clayton Lamar Palmer.
Travis graduated from Jackson County High School in 1991. He worked for Southeast Toyota Distribution, but his true passion was farming and raising cows. Mr. Palmer enjoyed riding on his Gator around the farm and checking on his cows. He attended and was a member of River of Life Worship Center where he met the love of his life, Shannon, the daughter of Linda Rhodes of Nicholson and the late Rev. Howard Rhodes.
In addition to his wife of 26 years and his mother, Mr. Palmer is survived by his daughter, Morgan Palmer (fiancé, Blake McClung), Nicholson; sister, Melissa Palmer, Nicholson; brother, Jason Palmer (Chanda), Commerce; nieces, Gailey Martin (Nick), Royston, and Grace Palmer, Commerce; and special cousin, Bethany Meacacke, Nicholson.
Funeral service: Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at River of Life Worship Center with the Revs. Jonathon English, Bobby Ivester, Zack Hawks and David Carithers officiating. Interment will follow in the Howington Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jim Smith, Jeremy Barnett, Chris Bowen, Brad Palmer, Mark Palmer and Marc Carter.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 20, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
