COMER - Michael Wayne McElroy, 71, Comer, died on Friday, January 24, 2020.
He was born February 10, 1948 to the late Thomas McElroy and Sara Conley McElroy. Michael served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, was wounded in combat, and earned a Purple Heart, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation. He loved Bigfoot and was a true believer.
Along with his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy McElroy; grandson, Hunter Berry; and great-granddaughter, Paisley Grace Taylor.
He is survived by his loving wife, Martha McElroy; four children, Scottie (Amy) McElroy, Cindy (Thomas) Pagsisihan, Matthew (Christy) Taylor and Erika (Chad) Carey; grandchildren, Brandon Taylor, Kayla Ringo, Brittany Taylor, Ashley Burroughs, Nathan Pagsisihan, Courtney Taylor, Casey McElroy and Reghan McElroy; great-grandchildren, Emma Hrusovski and Caitlyn Taylor; and sister, Candy Deane.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow the service at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
