HOSCHTON - Michael William Mauldin, 74, Hoschton, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Gainesville, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Mauldin was born July 24, 1948, to the late Luther and Mellie Mauldin in Gainesville. He attended St. Michaels Catholic Church in Gainesville and was retired from Milliken, where he was a senior supervisor.
Mr. Mauldin is survived by his wife, Rosanna Mauldin; children, Michael (Kendra) Mauldin II, Anthony (Sara) White, Alexander White, Agata (Jonathan) Lindquist, Evelyn White and Rhonda Pittman; 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry Mauldin, Stanley (Deborah) Mauldin, Greg (Sharon) Mauldin and Malinda Mauldin; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sondra Godfrey; and a brother, Jerry Mauldin.
Funeral service: Friday, May 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home with interment following at Hoschton City Cemetery. The Rev. Donald McDuffie will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 19, 2023, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
