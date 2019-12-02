MAYSVILLE - Michele Marie Hancock, 56, Maysville, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Hancock was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Carol Reitfors Pryor, Maysville, and the late Thomas Pryor. Mrs. Hancock was a salesperson for an auto parts store and was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Stockbridge.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Hancock is also survived by her daughters, Tracy Lively, Maysville, Lydia Medlin, Commerce, and Pamela Roell, Jefferson; five grandchildren; brothers, Michael Pryor, Maysville, and Patrick Pryor, Hoschton; and sister, Teresa Stetler, Maysville.
Memorial service: Friday, December 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. from Maysville Baptist Church with the Rev. Frank Prince officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:30-3 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
