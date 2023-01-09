rodriguez

BUFORD - Michelle Annette Rodriguez, 48, Buford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Ms. Rodriguez was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a daughter to Jose Rodriguez III and Rebecca L. Bugg Rodriguez. Mrs. Rodriguez worked in sales for Emraco North America Incorporated. Michelle was caring, fun loving and appreciated by everyone who knew her.

Survivors include her sons, Kendel Wright and Connor Wright, both of Buford; parents, Jose and Rebecca Rodriguez, Dacula; brothers, Rick Rodriguez and his wife Diana, Walkersville, Maryland, and Todd Rodriguez and his wife Marta, Orlando, Florida; life-partner, Nick Harris, Buford; and grandmother, Eva Rodriguez, San Juan, Puerto Rico also survives.

Funeral service: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home Chapel.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial gift online to the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter or by mail to Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center, 884 Winder Highway, Lawrenceville, GAa.30046.

Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements, 706-622-8000.

Week of January 8-14

