HOSCHTON - Michelle “Chelle” Holder Carter, 50, Hoschton, entered into rest Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Mrs. Holder was born in Gainesville, the daughter of Billy and Linda Evans Holder of Hoschton, was a homemaker and loving wife, daughter, mother and grandmother.
Survivors in addition to her parents are her husband, Jack W. Carter Jr., Hoschton; son, Skylar T. Carter, Hoschton; daughter, Tegan Shea Carter, Rome; brother, Scott Holder, Jefferson; and two grandsons, Robbie Lee Hubbard and Ryland Hubbard also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Calvin Gooch and Jerry Gaddis officiating with burial to follow in the Hoschton City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
