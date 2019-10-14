JEFFERSON - Michelle Johnson, 50, Jefferson, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
She was the daughter of Colleen Lampertz and the late Robert Comey Squier Jr. Her brother, Mark Lampertz, also predeceased her.
She is the loving husband, Bryon Johnson; mother, Colleen Lampertz; step-father, Rick Lampertz; brother, Rob Squier III, sisters, Mo Houston, Katie Schaecher and Lauren O'Brien; son, Bryon Michael Johnson (Giana); daughter, Stephanie Swink (Chris); two granddaughters, Emma and Leigha Swink; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Michelle was born in Newark, Del., in 1968. She spent much of her childhood in Delaware, then moved to Illinois and attended Lake Zurich High School, where she met her husband, Bryon Johnson. They married in 1990 in Illinois and welcomed their children, Stephanie and Bryon Michael "Bucky," before settling in Georgia to raise their family.
Michelle loved her family and loved life. She was an active mom who inspired everyone around her with kindness, love and a home that knew no strangers. She fought lukemia with strength, a positive outlook and strong faith. After undergoing a bone marrow transplant, she was declared cancer free, but the treatment process damaged her lungs. For the next 10 years, Michelle required breathing assistance. In that 10 year span Michelle saw her children begin building lives of their own, and she spent as much time as possible with her grandbabies, who she loved immeasurably. Michelle will be remembered for her kind smile, her positive words, her unflagging courage and her unshakeable faith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hope Lodge, Decatur, or The American Lung Association.
