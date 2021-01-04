Michelle Patricia Strickland, 68, beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Born in Quitman, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Ohel C. Holliman and Edna W. Conwell. Mrs. Strickland was the Clerk of Superior Court in Madison County for more than 30 years.
Survivors include her husband, Arnal Strickland; son, Sam Strickland; father, Hubbard H. Conwell; brother, Toni Holliman (Cheryl); uncle, Ford Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ESP – Extra Special People, 189 VFW Drive, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In