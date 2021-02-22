COMMERCE - Mickey R. Dodd, 81, Commerce, died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Dodd was born in Commerce to the late Hugh Dorsey and Nona Lee Hawks Dodd. He was a member of Erastus Christian Church and was retired as a mechanic. In addition to his parents, Mr. Dodd was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Dodd; and grandson, Shane Moore.

Mr. Dodd is survived by his wife, Betty Griffith Dodd , Commerce; children, Marty Elrod (Lewis), Commerce, Pam Dodd, Danielsville, Kelly Moore (Wesley), Nicholson, Jeremy Dodd and Stephen Dodd, both of Waycross; brother, Jimmy Dodd (Lynda), Commerce; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service: Monday, February 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Erastus Christian Church with Jim Jacobs and Steven Parker officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

