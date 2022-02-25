COMMERCE - Mickey Waymon Patrick, 56, Commerce, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Patrick was born in Commerce and was raised by his mother and step-father, Lynda Roberts Beck and Paul Lewis Beck. Mr. Patrick was a retired carpenter and was of the Christian faith. In addition to his mother and step-father, Mr. Patrick was also preceded in death by his father, Charles Waymon Patrick.
Mr. Patrick is survived by his wife, Wanda Gordon Patrick, Commerce; sons, Cruz Patrick (Meg) and Blake Patrick (Haley), both of Commerce; and four grandchildren, Jennings Cruz, Isabella Grace, Aliyah Jean and Tyson Blake.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Phil Parks officiating with the interment following in Banks Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In