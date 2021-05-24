WINDER - Mike Miller, 67, Winder, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Mike was born May 26, 1953 in Winder to Brunell and Eugenia “Tootsie” Dunahoo Miller, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife, Debbie Estelle Carver Miller; and his son, Mitchell Q. Miller. He was a lifelong resident of Barrow County and was a 1972 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Mike was a longtime member of Midway Christian Church and had served as a cabinet installer with Specialty Fixtures.
Surviving are children, Mindy and Mark Rogers, Winder, and Marcus Miller, Bethlehem; siblings, Nancy Bentley, Larry Miller, Wanda Anderson and Louisa Fincher, all of Winder; grandchildren, Caleb Miller, Kyle Miller, Kaitlyn Miller, Michael Miller, Jeremy Casper, Anna Gooch, Evelyn Rogers, Samuel Rogers, Elijah Rogers, Olive Rogers and Eleanor Rogers; and one great-grandchild, Colton Johnson.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 12 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In