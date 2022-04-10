STATHAM - Mike “Slim” Montgomery, 53, Statham, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at his residence.
A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, he was preceded by his parents, George “Bill” and Modell Woodruff Montgomery; and siblings, Ronnie Montgomery, Betty Sue Dunahoo, Ricky Davis, Marsha Gail Knight and Howell Davis. Slim was a longtime employee of the City of Winder.
Surviving are wife, Connie Moss Montgomery, Statham; children, John Maddox, Statham, Zackery Maddox and Coty Moss, both of Winder, and Austin Moss, Statham; siblings, Jerry Montgomery, Jeff Davis and Timothy Montgomery, all of Winder, Shirley Patton, Gratis community, Lanette Casey, McDonough, and Latricia Fortner, Winder; and five grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 12 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 11, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
