WINDER - Mike Survilla, 80, Winder, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
A native of New York, he was born July 25, 1940 to the late Michael and Helen Gawlik Survilla. He was preceded by his wife, Josephine Barone Survilla on March 12, 2016. Mr. Survilla was a former resident of Long Island, New York and had resided in Winder since 2008. He was the retired circulation manager of Newsday of Long Island.
Surviving are daughter, Christine Valentino; son and daughter-in-law, Michael M. and Jennifer Survilla; and and three grandchildren, Mia Valentino, Logan Survilla and Lucas Survilla.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside service: Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at East Shadowlawn Cemetery in Lawrenceville with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
