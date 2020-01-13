JEFFERSON - Mike Withrow, 66. Jefferson, entered into rest Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Mr. Withrow was born in Murphy, North Carolina, a son of the late Earl and Arlene Withrow. Mr. Withrow was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and had enjoyed a career spanning 39 years with Jackson EMC as an electrical engineer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Withrow is also preceded by his wife, Paula Williams Withrow.
Survivors include a daughter, Annette Withrow Strandridge, Jefferson; four grandchildren, Jay, Ryan, Fallon and Sam; brother, Ken Withrow and his wife Linda, Marietta; sister, Reba Withrow, Powder Springs; two nieces and one nephew also survive.
Graveside funeral service: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Hiram Smith officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Mike Withrow to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1365 Clifton Rd. NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30322 or www.cancercenter.com.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
