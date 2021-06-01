COMER - Mildred A. Fountain Miller, 86, Comer, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Nancy Hart Nursing Home in Elberton.
Mrs. Miller was born on June 23, 1934 in Danielsville, daughter of the late James Albert (Ab) Fountain and the late Louise Simmons Fountain. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Miller.
Survivors include her sisters, Frances Rutledge, Hull, and Mary Lou Peeples, Madison County; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Bethel M. Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to Inspiring Hospice Partners of Ga., Virgil Langford Road, 2nd Floor, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
