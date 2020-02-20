Mildred Annette Metcalf Reynolds, 62, passed away February 18, 2020.

A native of Winder, Mrs. Reynolds was the daughter of the late Larry and Frances Hayes Metcalf.

Survivors include her husband, Tony Reynolds; child, Richard Anthony Reynolds; brothers, Frankie Metcalf and Larry Metcalf III; and sister, Tammie Baughcum.

Memorial service: Saturday February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The Rev. Terry Brock will officiate.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

