WINDER - Mildred Dugger, 88, Winder, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Gordon, Nebraska, on July 25, 1931 to Oscar and Christina Anderson. She was one of six children, Leonard, Helen, Evelyn, Mildred, Dick, and Kenneth. Shortly after high school she met and married Bill Dugger who preceded her in death in 1996. Bill and Mildred moved many times during their marriage, first to Caracas, Venezuela, then to Jordon, Montana, Biloxi, Mississippi, Midland, Texas, and Jenks, Oklahoma, before settling in Conyers in 1976. Mildred had a love of life and enjoyed traveling and playing bridge. She was an avid bridge player and played every chance she could. While raising four girls she also worked in retail selling cosmetics and perfume before retiring from Rich’s in 2004.
Mildred is survived by her sister, Evelyn Brehm, Bremerton, Wash.; daughters, Terri Dugger, Paula Pyatt (Leighton), Dana Mitchell (Roger), and Marda Keever (Mark); grandchildren, Abby, Aaron, Austin, Audrey and Samantha; great- grandchildren, Westin and Adelaide; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life: Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Conyers.
Flowers or donations are welcome to the American Lung Association.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
