DANIELSVILLE - Mildred Geneva Brewer Jones, 83, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Jones was born on June 12, 1937, daughter of the late Herman C. Brewer and the late Reba Sorrells Brewer. She was an office manager having worked at Life of the South and worked in the insurance industry for 63 years. Mrs. Jones was a member of the Danielsville Baptist Church, where she helped manage and run the nursery for 35 years. She was the former president of the Madison County Pilot Club and served in several other officer positions, a former member of the Jaycettes, and former member of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Brannon O’Neal Jones; brother, Dr. Gene A. Brewer, Athens; sister, Myra Bailey, Royston; and several nieces; nephews; great-nieces,;and great-nephews.
Graveside service: Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Eric Buffington officiating.
Mrs. Jones will lie in state at Pruitt Funeral Home from 1 until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
