The family of “Mildred” Jeraldine Perry Wilson announces her move from this earthly life to eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. After an extended battle with dementia, she is finally whole again. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Mildred was born July 25, 1930, in the Apple Valley community. She was the daughter of Arthur Watson Perry and Lula Pinion Perry.
She is lovingly remembered by her son, Ronald Wilson, and his wife Marlene; grandsons, Israel Wilson, and his wife, Lisa, Larry Venable, and Joshua Wehunt. Mildred is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Harley Wilson Roberts; five great-great-grandchildren, LenaKae and Melanie Kesler, Rosalee Hamilton, Logan and Mera Roberts; and several nephews and nieces.
Mildred was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband of 69 years, Rev. Vernon Wilson; her son, Rickey Wilson; her daughter, Roberta Venable; her brothers, A.W. Perry Jr., Harry Perry, Bobby Perry and Billy Perry; her sisters, Lena Landis and Louise Long; and her great-granddaughter, Christina Danielle Hamilton.
Mildred’s accomplishments are many, but she would tell you her family and her personal relationship with Jesus Christ are the most important accomplishments of her life. She served faithfully as a pastor’s wife along with numerous other ministerial offices of her beloved husband during their 69 years of marriage. Mildred was a faithful member of the River of Life Congregational Holiness Church of Nicholson, for 47 years. Whatever her hands found to do, she did with joy.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the River of Life Congregational Holiness Church in Nicholson. Bishop Ronald Wilson, the Revs. Debra Gentry, Bobby Ivester and Jonathan English will officiate. Interment will follow at the Howington Cemetery in Nicholson.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m.at Little-Ward Funeral Home.
Thank you for your love, support, and prayers.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
