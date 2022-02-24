MAYSVILLE - Mildred L. Hutchins Parson, 76, Maysville, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022.
Born on May 10, 1945 in Jackson County, Mrs. Parson was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Lizzie Mae Cowart Hutchins. She was the widow of George Otis Parson and was preceded in death by sisters, Callie Mae Alewine and Mary Lee Hunter; and a grandson, Eli Poe.
Mildred was a beloved wife to her husband, Otis, for more than 47 years. She was a best friend to her sister and a caring aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She was a Mama to many and Nana to all.
Survivors include daughters, Christa (Richard) Christopher and Kimberly (Paul) Lewallen; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; niece, Rhonda Coombs; and caretaker, Amber Brock.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Aaron Calvert officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Level Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 25, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
