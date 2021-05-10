COMMERCE - Mildred Lord Barrett, 94, Commerce, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021 with her family at her side.
Born to the late Clyde and Ina Ingram Lord, she was the youngest of four children. Mildred was preceded in death by her siblings, Marguerite Pearson, Herman Lord and Helen Jackson.
She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Albert Minish before she married Jack Barrett on December 13, 1946. They made their home in Apple Valley where they began a life-long career of poultry and cattle farming together. They were married 61 years until Jack lost his battle with cancer in 2007.
Mildred loved her church, Apple Valley Baptist, and was a lifetime member. Cooking, gardening, sewing and playing bingo were some of her favorite pastimes.
Surviving are her children, Jackie and Lynda Barrett, Commerce, Betty Anne and Alan Parks, Commerce and Cleveland, and Pam and Carl Gooch, Milledgeville; granddaughters, Julie Strickland (Bert), Marcia Allen (Rod), and Elizabeth Ruark (Will); and great-grandchildren, Lyndsey Allen, Rebecca Allen and Nate Krickel.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Apple Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Vaughn Howington Jr officiating. Burial will follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 1-3 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
