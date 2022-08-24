COMMERCE - Mildred Shirley Remion, 95, Commerce, (Apple Valley Community) entered rest Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Mrs. Remion was born in Commerce, a daughter of the late R.B. and Estelle Dowdy Shirley, was a member of Apple Valley Baptist Church and was a retired beautician.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Remion is preceded by her husband, Louis Frank Remion; and a grandson, Danny Steven Remion.
Survivors include two sons, Steve Remion (Judy), Athens, and Frank Mason (Janice), Watkinsville; grandson, David Remion; and two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Robert Remion.
Graveside service: Friday, August 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Apple Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Larry Davison officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Mildred Shirley Remion to the Apple Valley Baptist Church, 1454 Mauldin Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, or to the Athens YMCA, 915 Hawthorne Avenue, Athens, Georgia 30606
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In