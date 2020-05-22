MONROE - Mildred “Tennie” Lowe, 77, Monroe, passed away Saturday May 16, 2020.
She was born in Madison County in 1942 and lived most of her life in Monroe. Tennie loved reading, preparing meals for her family and friends, and being a grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Daisy Winnie Wood Autry; a brother, Charles Autry; a grandchild, Layne Walton; and brother-in-law, John Robinson.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Lowe; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Merri Ann Walton; daughter and son-in-law, Jason and Charlene Smith; four grandchildren, Josie, Jagger, Daisy and Mahlon; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Barbara Robinson, Winder, and Becky and Cliff Peters, Monroe.
Graveside service: Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Bostwick Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Peters officiating.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
