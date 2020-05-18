NICHOLSON - Milton Darrell Jackson, 62, Nicholson, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Jackson was born in Commerce to the late Sylvester L. and Vera Lee Matthews Jackson. He was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church and employed at Gold Kist. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his grandson, Elijah Richie Robinson; brother, Glenn Jackson; sister, Sandra Glenn; and beloved pet, Emma Belle.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Shelia Louise Anderson Jackson; daughter, Adrienne J. Robinson (Richie); son, Jeromey Jackson, all of Nicholson; sister, Sheila Standridge, Royston; brother, David Jackson, Nicholson; grandchildren, Isabella, Catherine, Andrew and Carter; and great-grandson, Oliver.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19, there will be a private family graveside service Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Cole Parker officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
