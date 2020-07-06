COMMERCE - Minnie Frances Parker, 91, Commerce, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Northridge Health and Rehab.

Mrs. Parker was born in Commerce to the late Vadie and Tishie Pearl Hawks Burroughs. She was a member of the Baptist faith and was a seamstress at Blue Bell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Parker; and daughters, Julie Brown and Linda Hart Ray.

Mrs. Parker is survived by her daughter, Laura Ayers, Carnesville; sisters, Becky Hix, Winterville, and Jean Sweetser, Athens; eight grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.

Graveside service: Thursday, July 2,  2020 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Kathy Lamon officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

