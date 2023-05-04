Mitch Moon, 66, formerly of Danielsville, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023.

He was the son of the late L.M. and Reba Moon. He was a farmer, truck driver and construction/brick mason. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and softball in his younger years.

Survivors include his children, Tasha (Olen) Nicholson and Brad (Sandi) Moon; grandchildren, Brady and Cheyenne Nicholson and Matti and Lainey Moon; and his siblings, Dennis Moon and Tammy Strickland.

The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison County Diamond Club.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 7-13

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.