Mitch Moon, 66, formerly of Danielsville, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023.
He was the son of the late L.M. and Reba Moon. He was a farmer, truck driver and construction/brick mason. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and softball in his younger years.
Survivors include his children, Tasha (Olen) Nicholson and Brad (Sandi) Moon; grandchildren, Brady and Cheyenne Nicholson and Matti and Lainey Moon; and his siblings, Dennis Moon and Tammy Strickland.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison County Diamond Club.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
