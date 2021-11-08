ROYSTON - Mitch Smith, 33, Royston, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Fla..
Mr. Smith was born in Athens on September 2, 1988, son of Steven Smith of Bowersville, and Sharon Noble of Adairsville. He was the owner and operator of Mitch Smith Trucking and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Leanne Gibby Smith; sons, Zane Smith, Zeke Smith and Zayd Smith, all of Royston; daughter, Zoey Smith, Royston; brothers, Alexander Smith, Royston, and Max Smith, Adairsville; sister, Nikki Brennan, Chase, Mich.; and grandmother, Bonnie Chevalier of Mears, Mich..
Funeral service: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 12, 2021 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
